Health Department to Get Help with COVID-19 Call Center
Will County Health Department
In a special meeting on Monday, the Will County Board authorized a contract for a new COVID-19 call center to assist the Will County Health Department with their call response. The Health Department has been inundated with inquiries in the last few weeks from residents seeking information on COVID-19 vaccinations.
The County Board authorized the contract with Harris and Harris to operate a call center that will support the Health Department. Harris and Harris will be charged with fielding intake requests and providing follow up calls to remind residents of their appointment and when they can schedule their second dose. The contract will be for a six-month period costing $1.6 million. The county will use funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act that were distributed last year.
Harris and Harris operates call centers nationally. County Board leaders expect the new call center to begin fielding calls as soon as the staff is hired and trained which could happen in the next week or two.
County Board members are urging their constituents to register for their vaccination online at the Will County Health Department’s website, www.willcountyhealth.org or by calling the Health Department at 815-723-9713. Residents will be notified when there is vaccination available and it is time to schedule their appointment.