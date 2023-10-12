1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

High School Football in Will County to Look Different in 2024

October 12, 2023 5:53PM CDT
(AP Photo/Bradley Leeb)

There will be big changes to high school football in Will County next season. The Southwest Suburban Conference has approved a one-year football partnership with the DuPage Valley Conference. 

The partnership will divide the two conferences into a three division football league. This partnership will begin in the fall of 2024.

The three divisions will be the red, blue and green division. The blue division will include Homewood-Flossmoor, Lincoln Way East, Lockport, Naperville North and Neuqua Valley. 

The red division will include Andrew, Lincoln Way West, Metea Valley, Naperville Central and Sandburg. The green division will include Bradley-Bourbonnais, DeKalb, Lincoln Way Central, Stagg and Waubonsie Valley. 

The structure will be reviewed and evaluated at the end of the fall 2024 season.

