High School Football in Will County to Look Different in 2024

There will be big changes to high school football in Will County next season. The Southwest Suburban Conference has approved a one-year football partnership with the DuPage Valley Conference.

The partnership will divide the two conferences into a three division football league. This partnership will begin in the fall of 2024.

The three divisions will be the red, blue and green division. The blue division will include Homewood-Flossmoor, Lincoln Way East, Lockport, Naperville North and Neuqua Valley.

The red division will include Andrew, Lincoln Way West, Metea Valley, Naperville Central and Sandburg. The green division will include Bradley-Bourbonnais, DeKalb, Lincoln Way Central, Stagg and Waubonsie Valley.

The structure will be reviewed and evaluated at the end of the fall 2024 season.