House Judiciary Committee Holding Hearing To Discuss Chicago Violent Crime

September 26, 2023 3:39PM CDT
(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

The Republican-controlled House Judiciary Committee will be in Chicago today to discuss the issue of violent crime in the city. Illinois Congressman Danny Davis says the action by the GOP is mostly political. A public hearing will be held at the Fraternal Order of Police Headquarters. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan posted yesterday on the platform X, “Thirty shot. Three killed. One weekend. Democrat-run Chicago.”

