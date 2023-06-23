Huge Crowds Expected For The Taste of Joliet

The weather is expected to cooperate this year for the Taste of Joliet. Stay hydrated though as temperatures on Saturday to reach 91 degrees and sunny. Brad Staab the executive direction of the Joliet Park District expects about 50,000 people to attend over the three days. Two headliners take the stage at 9 p.m on Friday and Saturday at 9 p.m.

Train will perform Friday and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line will perform on Saturday night.

Sunday is Hispanic day themed music.

WJOL’s Scott Slocum broadcast live from the Taste on Friday morning as the set up continues. The Taste opens to the public today at 3 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Joliet Police Department will be out in full force directing traffic today through Sunday, June 25, at Joliet Memorial Stadium (3000 W Jefferson St). Plan for traffic delays and a large amount of pedestrian traffic during this time.

PARKING INFO: •General, handicapped, & motorcycle parking will be in the main Inwood Athletic Club parking lot, just west of the stadium, off W Jefferson St. •Additional general parking is available at the soccer fields lot, off 129th Infantry Dr. •Vendor, VIP, & volunteer parking will be in the Memorial Stadium east lot, off 129th Infantry Dr.

RIDE-SHARE INFO: •Rideshare drop-off & pickup will be just west of the National Guard building, off W Jefferson St.