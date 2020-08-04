I-55 Frontage Road resurfacing in Channahon
file photo/construction/md
The Illinois Department of Transportation announcing a resurfacing project on the Interstate 55 West Frontage Road, in Channahon, is scheduled to begin, weather permitting, Aug. 10.
In addition to resurfacing, the project consists of some tree removal, pavement patching and guardrail replacement between Bluff Road and just south of U.S. 6. The work wraps up, weather permitting, in mid-September.
Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.