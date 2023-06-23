I-55 Northbound is Closed at Route 53; Police Looking For Semi Driver

A fatal crash involving a semi-tractor trailer and a car has northbound I-55 closed at Route 53 in Bolingbrook. The crash occurred around 3 a.m. The ramp from Northbound 53 to Northbound I-355 is also closed due to this accident. A motorist was on the side of the road after running out of gas. The motorist was filling the tank with gas when a semi-tractor trailer hit the motorist. Police are now searching for the semi driver involved in the crash. WJOL can confirm that at the crash scene there is no semi-trailer at the crash site. One person killed, one person critically injured.

Traffic is backed up northbound I-55 from Weber Road.