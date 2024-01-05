1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

I-55 Work At Lemont Road Nears Completion

January 5, 2024 6:00AM CST
Both directions of I-55 traffic at Lemont Road are in their final configuration. Work last night to open the new clover leaf ramps to and from Lemont Road has been postponed until – weather permitting – next week.

Motorists will continue to use the temporary ramps to access Lemont Road, and traffic exiting I-55 will be controlled by a temporary traffic signal at Lemont Road.

The shoulders on I-55 at Lemont Road will remain closed with barrier walls for the installation of the new, permanent lighting. Motorists can expect intermittent daytime lane closures on Lemont Road at the bridge to accommodate the installation of the bridge drainage system and the underpass lighting.

The final items are anticipated to be completed in the spring of 2024.

