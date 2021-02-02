      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

IDES Warns Against Unemployment Benefit Fraud

Feb 2, 2021 @ 10:43am
Will County Sheriff's photo of IDES credit card scam

Unemployment benefit fraud continues across the country. Illinois Department of Employment Security Director Kristin Richards says the fraud happens because someone likely got your personal information from a data breach. She adds that if you get an unemployment insurance letter or a debit card from Key Bank and did not apply for unemployment benefits, you are probably a victim of identity theft. You can report it online by visiting ides-dot-illinois-dot-gov and clicking on fraud and identity theft.

Popular Posts
Will County's Positivity Rate for Today!
Second Arrest Made in Romeoville Shooting
Local Hospital Setting Up Tentative Vaccine Clinics For Educators In Will County
I-80 Wrong Way Driver Charged
IHSA Announces Return to Play Guidelines for High School Athletics