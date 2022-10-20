1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

IHDA Reopening Mortgage Assistance program

October 20, 2022 12:03PM CDT
IHDA Reopening Mortgage Assistance program
The Illinois Housing Development Authority is reopening a mortgage assistance program designed to assist homeowners financially impacted by the pandemic next month.  The Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund provides up to 30-thousand-dollars in mortgage assistance to eligible homeowners.  The program can fund past due housing payments and up to three months of prospective mortgage payments.  The program is free and funds do not need to be repaid. Applications can be found online and will be accepted through January 31st. 

