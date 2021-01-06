Illinois AG Warns Of COVID-19 Vaccine Scams
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is urging residents throughout the state to be on alert for scams related to the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. Raoul says the scams could compromise a person’s health and personal information. He encourages people to not buy any kind of vaccine or treatment on the Internet or from an online pharmacy. Residents should ignore online, phone, and text offers for the vaccine and report any solicitations for the vaccine.