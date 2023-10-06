Illinois AG, Will Co. State’s Attorney Seek Consent Order With Aqua Illinois
October 6, 2023 3:16PM CDT
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul and Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow are attempting to enter a consent order with Aqua Illinois. If approved, the order would resolve a lawsuit filed by Raoul’s and Glasgow’s offices in 2019. The suit claims Aqua had failed to provide safe drinking water to certain residents in and around the village of University Park. Those residents relied on the public water system, which Aqua owns and operates.