1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Illinois AG, Will Co. State’s Attorney Seek Consent Order With Aqua Illinois

October 6, 2023 3:16PM CDT
Share
Illinois AG, Will Co. State’s Attorney Seek Consent Order With Aqua Illinois
(AP Photo/M Spencer Green, File)

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul and Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow are attempting to enter a consent order with Aqua Illinois.  If approved, the order would resolve a lawsuit filed by Raoul’s and Glasgow’s offices in 2019.  The suit claims Aqua had failed to provide safe drinking water to certain residents in and around the village of University Park.  Those residents relied on the public water system, which Aqua owns and operates.

Popular Posts

1

Two California Men Charged In Massive Drug Bust In Illinois
2

Fight Breaks Out At Bolingbrook Walmart
3

A Young Woman From Lockport Dies Following Head On Crash In Homer Glen
4

Slain Morris Woman Leaves Behind Three Children Under 18, GoFundMe Set Up
5

Two students arrested after fighting in high school cafeteria

Recent Posts