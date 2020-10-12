Illinois Capitol Police On Alert Following Michigan Governor Plot
In a photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the state during a speech in Lansing, Mich., Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. The governor delivered remarks addressing Michiganders after the Michigan Attorney General, Michigan State Police, U.S. Department of Justice, and FBI announced state and federal charges against 13 members of two militia groups who were preparing to kidnap and possibly kill the governor. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP)
The people in charge of protecting Illinois’ elected officials say they are always on alert. The Illinois Secretary of State’s Office, which manages the Illinois Capitol Police, said on Friday that it takes threats, like the plot to kidnap Michigan’s governor, seriously. The Capitol Police say it is their top priority to keep the statehouse, and everyone in it, safe.