Illinois Comptroller Expects More Budget Woes
Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)
The woman who pays Illinois‘ bills says trouble is coming. Comptroller Susana Mendoza says the coronavirus’ impact on the state’s economy will be worse than even the two-year budget stalemate under Governor Rauner. Mendoza doesn’t have a specific price tag, but she says the state is seeing far less money that expected. She said that will mean a longer wait for businesses to be paid and perhaps fewer services from the state.