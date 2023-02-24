Illinois Department of Agriculture Seeking Gardeners
February 24, 2023 12:01PM CST
The Illinois Department of Agriculture is looking for individuals or families interested in starting their own garden to raise fruits, vegetables, herbs, and flowers. The IDOA’s Community Garden is located on the infield of the Illinois State Fair Grandstand racetrack and features 200 garden plots. Each plot costs 20-dollars. Those interested in participating are encouraged to fill out a garden application on the IDOA website.