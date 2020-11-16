Illinois Eviction Moratorium Extended, Landlord Protections Added
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman File)
A moratorium on evictions in Illinois is being extended, and landlord protections are being added. Governor J.B. Pritzker added 30 days to the moratorium, which was set to expire Saturday. The new protections require tenants to submit proof to their landlords about why they are unable to pay as it relates to the impact of COVID-19. The moratorium also applies only to people making 99-thousand dollars a year or less, or joint filers making up to 198-thousand dollars. Pritzker says more people have applied for the state’s 300-million-dollar rental assistance programs than can be helped. Over 40-thousand renters have been served by the program so far, but landlords say many others have simply stopped paying rent.