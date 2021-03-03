      Breaking News
Illinois Facing Serious Teacher Shortage

Mar 3, 2021 @ 11:57am
Illinois school districts are facing a serious teacher shortage. A recent yearly survey of superintendents around the state showed that over 75-percent of districts have a teacher shortage problem. Greenview Superintendent Ryan Heavner is proposing alternative licensure programs that would have potential teachers trained at the district level. The program would require a change in the state’s standards for teaching licenses.

