Illinois Facing Serious Teacher Shortage
Illinois school districts are facing a serious teacher shortage. A recent yearly survey of superintendents around the state showed that over 75-percent of districts have a teacher shortage problem. Greenview Superintendent Ryan Heavner is proposing alternative licensure programs that would have potential teachers trained at the district level. The program would require a change in the state’s standards for teaching licenses.