Illinois Governor Sends 140 Million To Childcare Providers
(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
The latest piece of Illinois’ federal stimulus is heading to early childhood and daycare centers. Governor JB Pritzker made the announcement on Friday. The governor says 140-million-dollars will go out as direct grants and can be used for everything from rent, to utility payments, to coronavirus costs. Illinois has a total of one-point-six-billion in stimulus money that is earmarked for early childhood education and daycare centers across the state.