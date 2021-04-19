      Breaking News
Illinois Governor Sends 140 Million To Childcare Providers

Apr 19, 2021 @ 12:47pm
(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

The latest piece of Illinois’ federal stimulus is heading to early childhood and daycare centers. Governor JB Pritzker made the announcement on Friday. The governor says 140-million-dollars will go out as direct grants and can be used for everything from rent, to utility payments, to coronavirus costs. Illinois has a total of one-point-six-billion in stimulus money that is earmarked for early childhood education and daycare centers across the state.

