Illinois Health Officials Warn Residents About Family Gathering Over Holidays
Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, delivers the latest numbers for the COVID-19 pandemic during Illinois Governor JB Pritzker's daily press briefing on COVID-19 in his office at the Illinois State Capitol, Thursday, May 21, 2020, in Springfield, Ill. (Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP, Pool)
With COVID-19 cases increasing, the state Department of Public Health is urging families to think long and hard about how they’ll celebrate the holidays. Public Health Director Doctor Ngozi Ezike says it may just be too big of a risk to get everyone together this year. She added that even if you aren’t showing symptoms, you could be carrying the virus and spread it to those at high risk.