      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Illinois Launches Emergency Mortgage Assistance Program

Aug 25, 2020 @ 2:35pm
Illinois is launching its new emergency mortgage assistance program. The program is designed to help people who are struggling to keep up with their mortgage payments because of the pandemic. Homeowners can receive up to 15-thousand dollars. The Illinois Housing Development Authority says it expects to help about ten-thousand households this year.

