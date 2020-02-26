Illinois Lawmaker Introduces Legislation to Raise Speed Limit
(AP Photo/Kelly P. Kissel)
An Illinois lawmaker is proposing legislation that would increase the speed limit in the state. Republican Representative Jim Oberweis introduced two separate bills this week that would raise the speed limit. The first bill would increase the maximum speed limit to 75 miles per hour on interstates outside an urban area. The second would raise the maximum speed on specified highways, roads, and street outside an urban district to 60 miles per hour. The bills would not mandate changes, but would allow transportation officials to increase limits if they felt it was safe.