1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Illinois Lottery Launching 2023 Winter Riches Instant Ticket

November 9, 2023 11:42AM CST
Share
Illinois Lottery Launching 2023 Winter Riches Instant Ticket
(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

The Illinois Lottery and the Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs is launching the 2023 Winter Riches Instant Ticket. One-hundred-percent of the ticket’s profits will go towards organizations supporting veterans in Illinois. The ticket will be available at seven-thousand retail stores across the state. Since it launched in 2006, the ticket has generated more than 21-million-dollars for veterans’ organizations statewide.

Popular Posts

1

Slammers Sold to Hollywood Star and Minor League Baseball Legend
2

Accident on I-80 leaves truckdriver trapped in vehicle
3

Accident in Joliet Closes Part of Theodore Street
4

Armed Robbery of Postal Worker, Suspect Takes Cell Phone And Mail
5

Joliet Police Chief Taken To The Hospital After Being Punched By Suspect At Joliet Restaurant

Recent Posts