Illinois Lottery Launching 2023 Winter Riches Instant Ticket
November 9, 2023 11:42AM CST
The Illinois Lottery and the Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs is launching the 2023 Winter Riches Instant Ticket. One-hundred-percent of the ticket’s profits will go towards organizations supporting veterans in Illinois. The ticket will be available at seven-thousand retail stores across the state. Since it launched in 2006, the ticket has generated more than 21-million-dollars for veterans’ organizations statewide.