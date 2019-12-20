Illinois Politicians Speak Out About Impeachment
House members vote as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., stands on the dais, during a vote on article II of impeachment against President Donald Trump, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Illinois politicians are speaking out about the impeachment of President Trump. Republican Congressman Darin LaHood says Democrats failed to present sufficient evidence against Trump that would rise to the level of impeachment. Republican Congressmen Rodney Davis and Adam Kinzinger also voted against both articles of impeachment, calling the proceedings partisan. Democratic Congresswoman Cheri Bustos voted for Trump’s impeachment on both counts, saying no one is above the law. Democratic Senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin are calling for a full and fair trial in the Senate.