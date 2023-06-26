Illinois Prepares For Several Tax Increases Set For July 1

It will be a little more expensive to live in Illinois starting on Saturday. The one-percent tax on sales of groceries will return on July 1. On the same day, the state will impose an annual tax increase on fuel. That means gasoline will jump more than three cents per gallon. The better news is that the minimum wage in Chicago and Cook County will increase to 15. Eighty for businesses with 21 or more employees. For companies with four to 20 workers, the wage rises to 15-dollars per hour.