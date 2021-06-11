Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Route 66 Debuts Annual Hall of Fame Awards Ceremony At Joliet’s Rialto

It’s going to be a spectacular rock and roll event when the Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Route 66 hosts its inaugural Hall of Fame induction awards ceremonies on the evening of Tuesday, August 31st, 2021 at Joliet’s Rialto Square Theatre.
The announcement was made live on WJOL on Friday, June 11th. To hear the entire interview click here.
“Last year’s debut event was postponed due to the COVID pandemic,” said Ron Romero, the museum’s Chairman of the Board. “We are excited to announce the rescheduled date on this historic event. And with that announcement comes some exciting updates to what we originally had planned for the event including additional performances and the event is going to be held at the beautiful Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet!”
Confirmed for live, on-stage appearances to date include REO Speedwagon, Ides of March, Jimy Sohns of the Shadows of Knight, the Millennials with video appearances from Chicago, and more to be announced soon.
Inductees include REO Speedwagon, Buddy Guy, Chicago, Muddy Waters, The Buckinghams , Cheap Trick, WLS – AM Radio, Radio DJ – Dick Biondi and Radio – DJ Larry Lujack.
The event honoring Illinois’ rich musical history will be held from 7:00pm to 11:00pm at the Rialto Square Theatre, 102 North Chicago Street in downtown Joliet. Doors will open at 6:00pm. Ticket prices are $53.50, $43.50 and $33.50 per person, and will be available to the general public on June 11, 2021, @10:00am through the Illinois Rock & Roll Museum website, www.roadtorock.org, or the Rialto Square website www.rialtosquare.com. The evening will be one of the first major public performance events to be held at the Rialto since last year.
The Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Route 66 is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization. EIN 82-2293229. Contributions are tax-deductible for income, gift, and estate taxes. For more information, please visit www.RoadToRock.org.