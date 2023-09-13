Illinois State Police Arrest Plainfield Man for Possession of Child Pornography

Illinois State Police have arrested 23-year-old Plainfield man on child pornography charges. Maxwell T. Bonds has been charged with three counts of possession of child pornography. The arrest was made after the execution of a residential search warrant earlier this month.

The Illinois State Police provide the following resource for parents, for the public to report crimes against children, and victims to start their path towards healing and recovery. Anonymous tips of child pornography can also be reported through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s (NCMEC) cyber tip line at www.cybertipline.com.

To keep kids safe online, learn more at: https:// illinoisattorneygeneral.gov/ onlinesafe/; www.cybertipline. org ; For resources for survivors of sexual abuse visit: https://www.missingkids.org/ gethelpnow/csam-resources .