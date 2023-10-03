Illinois State Police Requests Assistance Identifying Vehicle Involved in Crash Outside Teutopolis Resulting in Anhydrous Ammonia Leak

Source: YouTube

The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a vehicle potentially involved in a crash on September 29, 2023 just outside of Teutopolis that resulted in five fatalities and multiple injuries.

On Friday, September 29, 2023, ISP, the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, Teutopolis Fire Protection District, and other local law enforcement, fire, and emergency services responded to a crash that occurred at 8:42 p.m. on 19740 East U.S. Highway 40. The crash involved a semi-truck tanker carrying anhydrous ammonia that was punctured and leaked.

The initial investigation shows at approximately 8:35 p.m., a dark colored vehicle (unknown make/model) potentially involved in the incident traveling westbound through the intersection of U.S. Highway 40 and Spring Creek Road in Montrose, Illinois. The investigation determined the vehicle continued traveling Westbound through Teutopolis on U.S. Highway 40 and would have passed the semi-truck tanker.

ISP agents are in Casey, Montrose, and Teutopolis communities retrieving surveillance video that could provide more information into this incident. If you have doorbell or security cameras that may have captured video of this suspect vehicle before or after the incident, or any information, please contact Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 8 Investigations at 217-342-7881.