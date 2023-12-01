Illinois Supreme Court Rules FOID Records Can’t Be Obtained Through Freedom Of Info Act
December 1, 2023 2:53PM CST
The Illinois Supreme Court is ruling that people can’t obtain records about their own Firearm Owners Identification cards through the state’s Freedom of Information Act to do so. The state’s high court determined that the Illinois State Police acted properly when it denied FOIA requests from individuals who sought copies of letters explaining why their FOID cards had been denied or revoked. However, the court said individuals could have obtained their FOID card records through the Firearms Services Bureau.