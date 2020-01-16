Illinois Task Force: Stop Saying Prom King, Queen
Jessica Jenkins and Jaren Bowser share a dance after they were crowned king and queen on Saturday night, March 25, 2006 at the Pass Christian High School Senior Prom, held in the Orange Grove Community Center in Orange Grove, Miss., just outside Gulfport. (AP Photo/Nicole LaCour Young)
Prom King and Prom Queen could soon be off-limits-words in Illinois schools. A special state task force that is looking at ways to have schools be more inclusive to differently-gendered students says king and queen could make some students feel left out. The task force’s report, which is now headed to the governor, also suggests that teachers find ways to speak to their classes without saying things like ‘guys.’