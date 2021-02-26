Illinois Tollway Permanently Ends Cash Toll Collections
(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
The Illinois Tollway will no longer accept cash payments for tolls. The permanent change was announced yesterday, almost a year after the Illinois Tollway took away the option in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Payments must now be made with I-PASS or E-Zpass transponders, or online. Drivers who don’t use an I-Pass and E-ZPass have a 14-day grace period to pay their tolls until they’re slapped with a three-dollar fine.