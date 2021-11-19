Illinois Unemployment Claims Drop In October

The Illinois Department of Employment Security says unemployment claims are down in the state. The U.S. Department of Labor says Illinois unemployment dropped to six-percent in October. Non-farm payrolls increased by nearly 41-thousand for the same month. Data shows that professional and business services, leisure and hospitality, and trade, transportation, and utilities were the three industry sectors that showed the most gains in employment. Illinois’ unemployment rate sits at just over two-and-a-half percent higher than the U.S. rate.