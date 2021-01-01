Illinois’ Vaccination Count Nearly 144 Thousand
Almost 144 thousand people in Illinois have gotten at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine. The Illinois Department of Public Health made that announcement yesterday. The state says more people will be vaccinated in the coming days. Illinois remains at the top of the most populous states when it comes to vaccinations per-capita.