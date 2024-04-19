1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Insect Innovation Center Opens In Illinois

April 19, 2024 6:13AM CDT
Share
Insect Innovation Center Opens In Illinois
Screenshot

Illinois leaders are celebrating the historic opening of Innovafeed’s North American Insect Innovation Center in Decatur. The new facility is expected to help bolster Illinois’ access to sustainable agriculture feed supply, while creating jobs and advancing the growing agriculture industry in the state. The facility is Innovafeed’s first in North America and part of their larger effort to scale up production and commercialization of insect protein in the United States.

Popular Posts

1

Serious Crash Closes Portion of Plainfield Road
2

Will/Grundy Major Crimes Task Force Investigating Death In Elwood
3

It's Just A Pile Of Rubble In Downtown Joliet See Photo Gallery
4

Will County Coroner Identifies 23-Year-Old Man Who Died In Elevator Shaft Accident
5

It's Official, Six Corners In Crest Hill Has One Less Retailer

Recent Posts