Insect Innovation Center Opens In Illinois
April 19, 2024 6:13AM CDT
Illinois leaders are celebrating the historic opening of Innovafeed’s North American Insect Innovation Center in Decatur. The new facility is expected to help bolster Illinois’ access to sustainable agriculture feed supply, while creating jobs and advancing the growing agriculture industry in the state. The facility is Innovafeed’s first in North America and part of their larger effort to scale up production and commercialization of insect protein in the United States.