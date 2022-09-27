ISP Offering Courses To Prevent Active Shooter Situation
Illinois State Police is offering courses to help prevent an active shooter situation to local law enforcement officers across the state. The Rapid Deployment courses is a set of tactics designed to maximize officer safety and provide officers with the skill sets needed to quickly handle active shooter situations. The training teaches future instructors how to set up exercises and scenario-based training.