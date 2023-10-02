It’s Back! The WJOL Radio Production of It’s A Wonderful Life

Following a one year hiatus, WJOL radio and Alpha Media stations will once again grace the stage of the Rialto for “It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play. Local radio talent will help you get in the spirit of the holiday season. Strong audience participation makes for a joyful night.

It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play

Friday, December 8 | 7 pm

Ticket prices: $25 | $20 | $15

An annual holiday tradition returns to Rialto Square Theatre– join WJOL for an evening you won’t forget, as local radio talents perform the Christmas classic, It’s A Wonderful Life live from the Rialto Stage, as it broadcasts on WJOL simultaneously. This is always a highlight of the holiday season! All proceeds from ticket sales benefit the Rialto Square Theatre’s mission to bring the biggest and brightest talents to the Rialto Square stage. See Scott Slocum as Mr. Potter, Monica DeSantis as Violet, Christine and Kevin Haines as Mary and George Bailey

