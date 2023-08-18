Jane Byrne, Weber Road Interchanges Earn Top Honors

The reconstruction and modernization of the Jane Byrne and Weber Road interchanges are receiving high praise. The projects won top honors among Midwest states in the America’s Transportation Awards. The revitalization of the aged Byrne turned one of the nation’s slowest, most congested highway freight bottlenecks into a thriving multimodal corridor. The re-imagining of the Weber Road interchange improved mobility to accommodate rising traffic volumes, a population influx and a burgeoning economy.