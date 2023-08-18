1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Jane Byrne, Weber Road Interchanges Earn Top Honors

August 18, 2023 8:40AM CDT
Diverging Diamond at I-55 and Weber Road

The reconstruction and modernization of the Jane Byrne and Weber Road interchanges are receiving high praise. The projects won top honors among Midwest states in the America’s Transportation Awards. The revitalization of the aged Byrne turned one of the nation’s slowest, most congested highway freight bottlenecks into a thriving multimodal corridor. The re-imagining of the Weber Road interchange improved mobility to accommodate rising traffic volumes, a population influx and a burgeoning economy.

