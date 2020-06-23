Jefferson Street Resurfacing in Joliet Begins Thursday
file photo/construction/md
The Illinois Department of Transportation announced will be resurfacing of Jefferson Street (U.S. 52) from Edan Lane to Joyce Road, in Joliet. will require daily, intermittent lane closures beginning, weather permitting, Thursday, June 25.
The project, which also includes constructing new ADA-compliant sidewalk ramps and curbs, is expected to be completed in October. Access to businesses within the work zone will be maintained throughout construction.
Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.
City of Joliet press release