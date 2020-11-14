JJC Women’s Cross Country Win National Championship
Joliet Junior College won the NJCAA Division III Women’s Cross County National Championship on Saturday afternoon. The meet, which took place in Fort Dodge Iowa saw the Wolves outscore Kellogg Community College and Westmoreland Community College to take home the title. Freshman Tiffany Lehmann took home the individual title with a 20:10 in the 5K finale. Yesenia Suarez (5th place), Ivet Rosiles (12th place), Erica Nurczyk (15th place), Marley Nicoletti (25th place) and Melanie Mascote (29th place) rounded out the top six for the Wolves.
The men’s team finished in second place behind Mineral Area College for the Men’s DIII title. This is the second year in the tenure of women’s and men’s coach Jeff DeGraw who had previously coached at Lewis University.