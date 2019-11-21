Job Fair Just Before Thanksgiving In Will County
Workforce Services Division
The Workforce Center of Will County will host a job fair from 1:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. on. Tues. Nov. 26 at its location in Suite 100, 2400 Glenwood Avenue in Joliet.
“Our staff at the Workforce Center of Will County works hard to connect residents with local employers,” said Will County Executive Larry Walsh. “This job fair is a great opportunity for residents to meet many businesses hiring in Will County and learn about current job openings.”
Positions available include medical scribe, retail associates, flexo printing press helper, slitter operator, census takers, forklift operators, warehouse associates, home care providers, warehouse associate, maintenance associate, HVAC service & install technicians, and many more. Job seekers are encouraged to bring a resume, dress professionally and be ready for an interview.
For more information about the job fair or any of the other services available at the
Workforce Center of Will County, call (815) 727-4444 or visit the website: www.will.works.