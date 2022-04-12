      Weather Alert

Job & Resource Fair In Joliet

Apr 12, 2022 @ 10:37am

For the first time in two years, Catholic Charities will be hosting an in-person Job and Resource Fair on Wednesday, April 13th from 1 to 5 p.m. Lorretta Hamilton with Catholic Charities Diocese of Joliet says this will be a good way for people to meet HR people and may even get offered a job. Virtual fairs were held the last two years due to the pandemic. More than 30 employers will be present and looking to meet job-seekers.

Dress for an interview and bring a resume. It will be held at Harrah’s Joliet Hotel and Casino at 151 N. Joliet Street in Joliet. For a list of employers and other information click here.

