Joliet Announces Last Week for Yard Waste Pickup

Dec 2, 2020 @ 1:30pm
The City of Joliet is reminding residents that the last week for yard waste pick up is December 7-11, 2020.

Yard waste pick up occurs on the same day as scheduled garbage pick-up and yard-waste containers should be place at the curb or alley alongside garbage toters. Yard waste materials include grass, shrubbery, leaves, tree limbs and other materials accumulated as a result of lawn care. Please prepare any yard waste for pick up as follows:

  • Brush, tree limbs, and branches must be bound in bundles not exceeding 4 feet and weighing no more than fifty pounds.
  • No single piece within each bundle should exceed three inches in diameter.
  • Unbundled brush will not be collected.
  • All other yard waste (grass clippings, leaves, etc.) must be placed in either thirty-gallon kraft paper bags or a rigid container no greater than thirty-two gallons.
  • Non-standard containers such as drums, baskets, etc. will not be collected.
  • Designated yard waste containers must be clearly marked so that it is visible from the street. Only yard waste may be placed in a cart or container that has been designated for yard waste.
  • FREE Yard waste labels are available at the following locations: City Hall (150 W. Jefferson Street) & Joliet Jewel Foods Stores (1401 W. Jefferson St., 1537 N. Larkin Avenue & 2480 Il. Rt. 59).  Yard Waste labels do not need to be placed on the paper yard waste bags, only on the containers.
