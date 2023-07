Louisville’s Christian Knapczyk (9) battles at the plate during an NCAA baseball game on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Kelly Sheehan)

A Joliet Catholic grad has been selected in the MLB draft. Louisville shortstop Christian Knapczyk was selected in the fifth round by the Cleveland Guardians.

Last season, the junior hit .331/.455/.408 with one home run and 24 RBI. Knapczyk also had eight double, a triple, 21 walks and 19 stolen bases.

According to Sports Illustrated, should he sign with Cleveland, the 161st pick has a slot value of $371,000.