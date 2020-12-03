Joliet Chamber Presents Coronavirus Town Hall Conversation
Joliet/md
The Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry will be hosting a follow up Coronavirus Town Hall conversation on Thursday, December 10th at 11:00 AM. The first Town Hall conversation in June revolved around the pressing issues at the time regarding the pandemic and featured health care, civic, and education leaders. The follow up conversation will look into how issues have evolved and what is on the horizon as we move closer to a new year.
Join Chamber members as we welcome Dr. Arvid Johnson from the University of St. Francis to talk about education, Ruth Colby from Silver Cross Hospital to talk about health care, Sue Olenek from the Will County Health Department to talk about public health, Barry Kolanowski from the Senior Services of Will County to talk about community services , and Mike Paone from the Joliet Chamber to talk about legislative issues.
Interested businesses and individuals in the community can register for this event by visiting www.jolietchamber.com or by calling 815.727.5371.