Joliet City Councilman Taken to Hospital Earlier in the Week
Joliet City Council Don “Duck” Dickinson did not attend Monday or Tuesday’s Joliet City Council meeting and some details have been made available regarding his absence. WJOL has learned that Dickinson’s family called emergency services on Monday afternoon after becoming concerned about Dickinson’s health. Joliet Police and Fire were called to his home Monday afternoon and he was transported to a local hospital for treatment. WJOL News is currently working on a Freedom of Information Act request to obtain the police report from the incident. More information will be forthcoming after the request is completed.