Joliet City Square Design Expected To Cost Over $8-Million

September 28, 2023 5:00AM CDT
City Square Family Gathering Space

The Joliet City Council got a project update for the city square design. The cost of the project is estimated to be around $8-million. Joliet Mayor Terry D’Arcy suggested designers use artificial grass saying the traffic of people following heavy rains would make the area a muddy mess.

The final design and preparation for construction bid documents are expected by the end of the year. While the construction bid in early spring of 2024 and construction expected to begin in the summer of next year.

Click here to view all the pictures in the PDF.

City Square Family Gathering Space

 

City Square Family Gathering Space
City Square Design Potential Event Use

