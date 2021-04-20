      Breaking News
Joliet Fire Department Nears 50K Vaccinations Administered At Joliet West Field House

Apr 20, 2021 @ 10:42am
Joliet West Field House vaccine clinic/ss

Joliet Fire Department volunteers have administered over 48,000 vaccine doses at the Joliet West Field House since February. That amounts to 12% of all doses administered in Will County. As of April 16th, more than 385,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Will County. There are 500 appointments available for the Pfizer vaccine tomorrow, Wednesday, April 21st at the Joliet West Field House. Anyone over the age of 16 is eligible.

Click here for an appointment

