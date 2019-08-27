      Weather Alert

Joliet: Garbage Collection & Closures for the Week of Sept. 2, 2019

Aug 27, 2019 @ 6:25am
All garbage, recycling and yard waste pickup will be one day late the week of Monday, Sept. 2, 2019 due to the Labor Day holiday. Normal collection will resume the week of Sept. 9, 2019.

City Hall will be closed on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019 in observation of Labor Day. The downtown parking decks will be free of charge and there will be no enforcement of the parking meters on this day.

Please contact the City of Joliet Information Desk at 815-724-4000 with questions.

