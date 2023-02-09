Joliet: Input Wanted on City Square Design at February 23rd Open House

Courtesy City of Joliet

The City of Joliet recently began the detailed design of City Square, located across from the Rialto Square Theatre at the corner of Clinton and Chicago Streets. The City is excited to share initial design concepts with the community and receive feedback at a Community Open House on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at the Joliet Public Library, 150 N. Ottawa Street. The open house will be held in the Burnham Room on the Library’s second floor. Although there will not be a formal presentation, residents are welcome to attend the open house any time between 4:00–7:00 p.m. Project team members will be present to discuss design concepts and receive input.

Mayor Bob O’Dekirk noted, “The City really wants input on the design so that these improvements best meet the needs of the community. I believe that City Square will be a catalytic transformation of underutilized, publicly owned space. It will bring a vibrant gathering place to the heart of downtown Joliet.”

The preliminary designs that will be presented at the February 23rd Open House build upon the 2018 concept plan for the 1.3 acre site. In the spring of 2022, the City committed funding to move the project from a concept plan to one that leads to construction. The City announced in August that the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) has also committed $3 million in funding for the City Square project through the Rebuild Downtowns & Main Streets Capital Grant Program. The final design is expected to wrap up by late 2023 for the construction of City Square to begin in 2024. The project will be completed by the end of 2025. Both historic Route 66 and the Rialto Square Theatre will celebrate their 100-year anniversaries in 2026.

The City has created a project website to keep residents and business owners informed. Please visit www.joliet.gov/CitySquare for more information.