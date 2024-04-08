Joliet man arrested after allegedly soliciting child

A 37-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly soliciting a child. Christopher Fabian was charged with Indecent Solicitation of a Child, Grooming and Aggravated Battery.

In December of 2023, the Joliet Police Department was notified of an incident in which Fabian was accused of inappropriate actions toward a 14-year-old female victim. Detectives learned that Fabian had made unwelcome physical contact with the victim’s body on one occasion and had sent inappropriate social media messages and photos to the victim.

On April 3, 2024, Detectives secured an arrest warrant for Fabian for the above listed charges. Fabian was placed into custody on April 4, 2024, after turning himself in at the Joliet Police Department West Facility.