Joliet Man Dies After Motorcycle vs Van Crash

Sep 8, 2020 @ 12:57pm

A 34-year-old Joliet man died on Monday after a motorcycle crash in Minooka. The Grundy County Coroner’s Office has announced the death of Larry D. Walker. Walker was traveling northbound on McLinden Road with a group of motorcycles when he accelerated and moved out in front of the other bikes. Walker approached the intersection of McLinden and Rt. 6 when he failed to stop at the stop sign. In doing so, he struck the side of van that was traveling westbound on Rt. 6. He was thrown from his motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene. Walker was wearing a helmet.

The incident remains under investigation.

