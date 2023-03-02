1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Joliet Mayoral Candidates Panel To be Held On March 8th

March 2, 2023 10:47AM CST
Share
Joliet Mayoral Candidates Panel To be Held On March 8th
Courtesy Joliet Chamber

The Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce in partnership with WJOL radio will be hosting a mayoral candidates panel. It will be held at the Clarion Hotel Convention Center on March 8th.  Located at 411 S. Larkin Avenue between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. The candidates on the flyer are in order that they will appear on the April 4th ballot. Terry D’Arcy, Tycee Bell and Bob O’Dekirk will be at the chamber luncheon. To register click here. The cost of the luncheon is $35 for members and $45 for non-members.

Popular Posts

1

Channahon Gymnastics Coach Sentenced to 96-Years in Prison
2

New Lenox Gun Shop Owner Raided by Federal Agents
3

Juvenile Arrested For Drugs & Guns In Joliet
4

Joliet Man Arrested After Running from Police
5

Fire at the Old Fashioned Pancake House

Recent Posts